Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $723,255,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 123.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396,818 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 60.7% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 182.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,737,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,204 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.18. 2,665,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,949. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

