Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.17. 2,656,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,968,649. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.15 and a 12 month high of $155.26. The company has a market cap of $118.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.93.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

