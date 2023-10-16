Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.2% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded up $3.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.34. 318,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,097. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.43 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

