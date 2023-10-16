Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Buys 1,006 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for about 1.5% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth $219,000. Tobam increased its position in Genuine Parts by 22.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 22.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Genuine Parts by 81.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 144,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 64,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.56.

NYSE:GPC traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,412. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $139.66 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.25 and a 200-day moving average of $158.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

