Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Buys 1,650 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

VCIT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,401,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,624. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $81.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

