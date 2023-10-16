Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,198,376 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.70.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.