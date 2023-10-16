Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Buys 542 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.9% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $210.89. 1,395,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,199. The firm has a market cap of $155.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $204.73 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

