Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,292 Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Enzo Biochem stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.42. 41,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,592. The stock has a market cap of $70.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

