Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.96. The stock had a trading volume of 999,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,127. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.05. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $255.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $1,039,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $80,045,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $1,039,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $80,045,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock worth $2,150,962. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

