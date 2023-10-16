Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Starbucks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX traded up $2.19 on Monday, reaching $93.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,536,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,941. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.31.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 69.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.45.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

