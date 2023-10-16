Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 95.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 2,272.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.51. 503,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,264. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.17. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

In other news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

