Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $287.05. 1,245,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,823. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $153.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.92.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

