Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.33. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.64%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

