Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.43 on Monday, reaching $281.62. The stock had a trading volume of 461,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,799. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $206.72 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

