Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.76.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,047. The firm has a market cap of $114.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.91 and a 200-day moving average of $215.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

