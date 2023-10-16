Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,881,441,000 after buying an additional 206,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.41. 1,421,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,981. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $181.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.15.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.50.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

