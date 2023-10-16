Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $527,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.66. 2,133,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,725,298. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.91. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $150.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.