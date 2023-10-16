Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,889 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,266,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,828. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.24 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.14. The company has a market capitalization of $156.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.