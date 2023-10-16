Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,778,039,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK traded up $5.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $633.63. 344,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,096. The stock has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $674.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $680.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $566.00 and a 12 month high of $785.65.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

