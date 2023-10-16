Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Hess by 36.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Stock Performance

HES traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.02. The company had a trading volume of 752,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $165.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.99.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

