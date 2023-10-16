Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,140 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for approximately 1.2% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,310,000 after purchasing an additional 358,431 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,779,000 after acquiring an additional 217,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,716,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,580,000 after acquiring an additional 285,998 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Prologis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,893 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,206. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The company has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.79.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

