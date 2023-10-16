Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after buying an additional 24,643,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,595,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,191,940,000 after buying an additional 104,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,911,211,000 after buying an additional 239,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $962,356,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.15. 234,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,306. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.70 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.64.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.