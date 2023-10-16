Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Purchases 285 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 265.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Woodward by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WWD. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.22.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total transaction of $522,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,390.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,902.93. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,499.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total value of $522,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $639,390.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,185 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

WWD traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,422. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.87 and a 1 year high of $133.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.13 and its 200-day moving average is $115.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Woodward had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $800.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

