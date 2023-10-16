Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Purchases 390 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.42 on Monday, hitting $400.84. 3,228,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,846,929. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.13 and a one year high of $422.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

