Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Purchases 750 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fortive by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 123.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fortive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.56. The company had a trading volume of 671,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,050. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average of $71.87. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $59.30 and a 1 year high of $79.90.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.07.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

