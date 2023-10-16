Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,631,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,539,000 after acquiring an additional 76,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,312,000 after acquiring an additional 179,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,256,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,659,000 after buying an additional 99,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,362,000 after buying an additional 245,913 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE SON traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 304,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $64.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SON shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

View Our Latest Report on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.