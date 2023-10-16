Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 2.0% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 140.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.54. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday. They set a "buy" rating for the company.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

