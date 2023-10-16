Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 740,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 266,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,194,000. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,581,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,483. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.67. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.33 and a 52 week high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2147 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

