Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,571,168,000 after purchasing an additional 423,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,629,030,000 after buying an additional 182,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE AXP traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a one year low of $132.21 and a one year high of $182.15.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.