Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Hubbell comprises about 1.8% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hubbell by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB traded up $8.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $303.18. 476,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,221. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $209.96 and a 52-week high of $340.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.61.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.17.

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at $16,555,945.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

