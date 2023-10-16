Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Sells 794 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,844,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,499. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.76.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

