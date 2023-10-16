agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Sold by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH trimmed its position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in agilon health were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in agilon health by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 93.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 43.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AGL traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 627,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

View Our Latest Report on AGL

Insider Activity at agilon health

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $339,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $339,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,325. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.