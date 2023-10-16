AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the September 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCN opened at $24.87 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a $0.6677 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. This is a boost from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

