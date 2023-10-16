Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stock Holdings Decreased by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,444 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250,445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AEM shares. CSFB boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,953. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.12. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.