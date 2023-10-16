Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Down 13.3% in September

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Agrify Stock Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ AGFY opened at $2.47 on Monday. Agrify has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $416.00. The company has a market cap of $2.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35.

Get Agrify alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGFY. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Agrify during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agrify by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 451,733 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agrify in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.