Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at ATB Capital from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 94.66% from the company’s previous close.

AC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.75 to C$29.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.32.

Shares of AC stock traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$17.98. 1,174,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,808. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.66. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$17.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.04. The company has a market cap of C$6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$1.22. The business had revenue of C$5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.11 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.9210526 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

