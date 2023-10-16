AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$8.50.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOS. Pi Financial cut shares of AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.14.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$4.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.67. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$3.84 and a twelve month high of C$11.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.07. The firm has a market cap of C$108.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.74, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.96.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$153.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$148.90 million. AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 0.3221884 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.39%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

