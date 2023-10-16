AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Short Interest Update

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 14.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

AirSculpt Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $6.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $355.47 million, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. AirSculpt Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AirSculpt Technologies ( NASDAQ:AIRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.71 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AIRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIRS

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.