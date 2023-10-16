Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 206.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AKYA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of AKYA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.59. 75,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,511. The company has a market cap of $175.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 89.82% and a negative return on equity of 123.30%. Research analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Frederic Pla purchased 20,000 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 123.9% during the second quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 4,697,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,666,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $2,217,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 15.2% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,515,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

