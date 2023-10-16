Aldeyra Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,021 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 102% compared to the typical volume of 999 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

NASDAQ ALDX traded down $3.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,843,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.96, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. On average, research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 654.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 110,039 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,258,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $476,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,850,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

