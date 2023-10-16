Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$81.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$82.31.

ATD stock opened at C$74.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$56.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$68.10.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.15. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of C$20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.71 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0240761 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

