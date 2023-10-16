Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$86.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$79.00 to C$86.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CSFB upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$82.31.

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$74.40 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$56.65 and a 1 year high of C$75.41. The company has a market cap of C$71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$68.10.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of C$20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.71 billion. Research analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0240761 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

