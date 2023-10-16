Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Update

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ALIM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Alimera Sciences Stock Down 5.4 %

ALIM opened at $2.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a market cap of $23.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.40. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alimera Sciences

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp purchased 579,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $1,962,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,835,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,071,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alimera Sciences by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

See Also

