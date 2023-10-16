Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at $866,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at $866,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derek D’antilio acquired 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,693.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $979,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 45,469 shares during the period. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.56. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

