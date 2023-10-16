AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.80 to $36.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

NYSE:AB opened at $29.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.49%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 224.0% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 250.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

