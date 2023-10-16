AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 720,300 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 789,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10,955.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on AB
AllianceBernstein Price Performance
Shares of AB traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.94. 58,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.
AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.49%.
About AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AllianceBernstein
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Walgreen’s Fresh New Lows, Is The Dividend Worth The Ride?
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.