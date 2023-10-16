Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading Down 3.1%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.09. 237,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,097,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLO. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $536.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 184,733.34% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,657.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Crosspoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

