Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Lowered to $170.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $190.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALNY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.76.

Shares of ALNY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.44. 300,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,141. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $159.47 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.86 and its 200 day moving average is $193.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,226.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,997.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

