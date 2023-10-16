Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $249,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $291,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $55.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.63. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $48.85 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

