Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CPA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $740,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $278.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $206.72 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The company has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

